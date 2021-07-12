Andie MacDowell Embraces Gorgeous Gray Hair On The Red Carpet

Andie MacDowell showed off her natural gray hair on the red carpet at the 74th Cannes Film Festival recently. Women all over have been ditching the hair dye and embracing their gray hair, normalizing the once dreaded part of aging.

In MacDowell’s case, she began embracing her gray hair when the coronavirus pandemic began and like everyone else, was stuck inside. She appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show back in February to talk about her decision to finally just go gray.

Andie MacDowell looks gorgeous with gorgeous gray hair

“I wasn’t coloring my hair … and then you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And the idea that I could look badass really appealed to me,” the 63-year-old actress said at the time. “So I went for it and I’m enjoying it.” She also refers to her hair as ‘sexy silver’ instead of gray.

On the first night of the film festival, MacDowell stunned in a blue, beaded Prada gown and showed off her voluminous locks of silver. “Thank you for making me chic @lorealparis #worthit @lorealcannes For reminding us all we are worth it,” she posts in the caption on Instagram alongside her photo.

“QUEEN!!!!” Lisa Rinna posts in the comments. Model Helena Christensen says, “You’re such a stunning beauty.” MacDowell wasn’t the only celeb to show off their gray hair on the red carpet. 58-year-old Jodie Foster also let her gray hair shine alongside her wife Alexandra Hedison, who also showed off some gray hair. Helen Mirren was also in attendance, showcasing her gorgeous gray-white hair. Just more proof that it’s time to embrace your gray!