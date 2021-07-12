Cancel
Alleghany County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Rockbridge A THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHANY...NORTHWESTERN ROCKBRIDGE AND CENTRAL BATH COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA At 232 PM EDT, a thunderstorm with heavy rain was located over Ingalls Field, or near Hot Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are also possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clifton Forge Goshen Millboro Warm Springs Hot Springs Iron Gate and Nimrod Hall. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.

