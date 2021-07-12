Texas Democrats to Stage Walkout to Kill Voting Bill

News24

AUSTIN, Texas—At least 59 Texas House Democrats are fleeing the state of Texas Monday to deny the Republican-controlled state legislature the quorum necessary to pass voting legislation during a special session, a source familiar with their plans said.

The Democrats were set to head to Washington, D.C., on two chartered airplanes, the person said. The legislators will have to remain out of state for weeks to avoid voting during the 30-day legislative session, which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called after a previous walkout by Democrats shortly before a voting deadline killed the legislation at the end of the body’s regular session in May.

The bill that was considered in May would have set some of the nation’s broadest restrictions on voting. Mr. Abbott called the legislation a matter of election security, and an emergency. After Democrats killed the vote by staging a walkout, he called the special session for a legislature that typically meets for only five months every other year.

Both the House and Senate held public hearings on a set of new bills Saturday, hearing testimony that stretched overnight until early Sunday morning. Both committees advanced the bills and one or both of them could have seen a floor vote by the full body as soon as Tuesday.

Bills filed during the special session by both the state House and Senate would limit early voting hours, place additional restrictions on assisting disabled voters and voting by mail, and make many election missteps felony offenses. The special session was also set to consider funding border security measures, banning the delivery of abortion pills, banning transgender students from competing in university sports in their non-birth gender. It was also set to reinstate the pay of legislative staffers, which Mr. Abbott vetoed after the May walkout.

Texas House Democrats made a similar move in 2003, when dozens fled to Oklahoma to block a Republican-drawn redistricting plan.

National attention has focused on Texas election legislation after Republicans in Florida and Georgia also passed bills to tighten voting procedures. Florida’s law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, included new rules governing drop boxes, new identification requirements for voters seeking mail ballots and prohibitions on activity that could influence voters within 150 feet of a polling place or drop box. In Georgia, measures passed in March included new identification requirements for mail-in voters and limits on ballot drop boxes.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she wasn’t yet sure if President Biden or his political team will meet with Texas Democrats.

“It certainly is possible there are people here who plan to meet with them, as we have in the past when other legislators have come to Washington,” Ms. Psaki said.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.