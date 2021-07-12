UCC Medfield introduces new lead pastors

Jesus wasn’t making a suggestion when He called His followers to make disciples of all nations. He was serious. In (Mark 16.15 NIV), He gave this command to His men: “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to all creation.” Again in (Acts 1.8 NIV) Jesus declared, “you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” The phrases “go … and preach” and “you will be my witnesses,” don’t sound like Jesus is unclear or half-hearted on this issue. He sounds like a king giving orders and that is exactly who He is.