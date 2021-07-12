UCC Medfield introduces new lead pastors
It has been an exciting year at UCC Medfield! In January 2020, Phil Bauman announced his retirement after 25 years of serving UCC Medfield as its senior pastor. Bauman has led with a clear vision and love for every person who has walked through the church doors. In November 2020, the UCC Medfield congregation approved several major initiatives that are core to their plans to expand their ministries and deepen their community impact.www.wickedlocal.com
