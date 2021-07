Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East's newest bundle of joy has arrived. The retired Olympic gymnast announced Tuesday that she and East, a football player who is currently a free agent, have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. In a pair of sweet messages shared Tuesday on the Instagram Stories of their children's toy and apparel company, Teddy & Bear, the couple gushed, "we're so excited to announce a new friend is here," according to People.