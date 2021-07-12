Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moultrie, GA

Addiction forum set for July 29

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 18 days ago

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Drug and alcohol addiction is a growing problem in our community, affecting youth and adults alike. Pandemic-related stressors have exacerbated these difficulties, exposing increased vulnerability and gaps in services. Isolation mandates, while necessary, created barriers to accessing existing resources.

Multiple local agencies will collaborate to host “Partnering for a Healthy Community: Addiction, Prevention and Recovery,” a forum to look at Colquitt County statistics, learn about effective prevention strategies, and highlight local addiction recovery resources.

Superior Court Judge Brian McDaniel, the judge over the Colquitt County Treatment Court, urged the public to attend. The forum will be held Thursday, July 29, in the Conference Center at Southern Regional Technical College, 800 N. Veterans Parkway in Moultrie. Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. and representatives will be available at their resource tables to answer questions through 2 p.m.

There is no charge to attend, but online registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/partnering-for-a-healthy-community-addiction-prevention-and-recovery-tickets-162082847159. Registration includes a light lunch.

Collaborative partners for the Partnering for a Healthy Community: Addiction, Prevention and Recovery forum include the City of Moultrie, Colquitt County, Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Georgia Public Safety Training Center, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Turning Point Hospital, Southern Regional Technical College, and NAMI Moultrie.

Representatives from multiple agencies will share information with attendees and will provide additional information at their organization’s resource table where they can address individual concerns with attendees seeking more information.

Individuals and organizations with questions are asked to contact Lynn Wilson at lynnbw45@gmail.com or 229-891-1725.

Comments / 0

The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
905
Followers
61
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Moultrie Observer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colquitt County, GA
Colquitt County, GA
Government
City
Moultrie, GA
State
Georgia State
Moultrie, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Conference Center#Superior Court#Turning Point Hospital#Nami Moultrie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Moultrie, GAPosted by
The Moultrie Observer

Nursing students receive their pins

MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Tuesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony during which 18 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students from the LPN to RN Bridge program received their nursing pins. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy