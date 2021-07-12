Addiction forum set for July 29

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Drug and alcohol addiction is a growing problem in our community, affecting youth and adults alike. Pandemic-related stressors have exacerbated these difficulties, exposing increased vulnerability and gaps in services. Isolation mandates, while necessary, created barriers to accessing existing resources.

Multiple local agencies will collaborate to host “Partnering for a Healthy Community: Addiction, Prevention and Recovery,” a forum to look at Colquitt County statistics, learn about effective prevention strategies, and highlight local addiction recovery resources.

Superior Court Judge Brian McDaniel, the judge over the Colquitt County Treatment Court, urged the public to attend. The forum will be held Thursday, July 29, in the Conference Center at Southern Regional Technical College, 800 N. Veterans Parkway in Moultrie. Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. and representatives will be available at their resource tables to answer questions through 2 p.m.

There is no charge to attend, but online registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/partnering-for-a-healthy-community-addiction-prevention-and-recovery-tickets-162082847159. Registration includes a light lunch.

Collaborative partners for the Partnering for a Healthy Community: Addiction, Prevention and Recovery forum include the City of Moultrie, Colquitt County, Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Georgia Public Safety Training Center, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Turning Point Hospital, Southern Regional Technical College, and NAMI Moultrie.

Representatives from multiple agencies will share information with attendees and will provide additional information at their organization’s resource table where they can address individual concerns with attendees seeking more information.

Individuals and organizations with questions are asked to contact Lynn Wilson at lynnbw45@gmail.com or 229-891-1725.