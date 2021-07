The plant-based trend isn't going anywhere. It seems now more than ever, people are looking for more vegetarian, vegan, and earth-friendly offerings to take the place of meat in their diet, and major brands are listening. In addition to the influx of new plant-based meat substitutes on the market, many restaurants are taking advantage of the new trend by expanding their menus to include more vegetarian-friendly options. Long John Silver's is one such chain that has decided to take the plunge into offering plant-based fare. The popular seafood restaurant has just announced it will be adding two new plant-based seafood items in five of its locations, becoming the first national seafood chain to do so, according to QSR Magazine.