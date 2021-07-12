St. Louis Cardinals: Jordan Hicks may be done for the year
The St. Louis Cardinals have been without fireballer Jordan Hicks for the majority of the season and may have to wait until next year to get him back. The initial belief is that St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jordan Hicks would return sometime in August from a right elbow injury. But that timeline may be delayed, with manager Mike Shildt giving an ominous update on Hicks, via Zachary Silver of MLB.com, saying that it “remains to be seen” whether Hicks will return this season.redbirdrants.com
