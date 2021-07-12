St. Louis Cardinals: Jordan Hicks may be done for the year

So far, the St. Louis Cardinals season hasn’t gone as hoped. With the second half starting up this weekend, there is a lot to build on. At 44-46, the St. Louis Cardinals are tied for third place with the Chicago Cubs. They are four back of the Cincinnati Reds and eight back of the Milwaukee Brewers. It’s been a frustrating first half for the Cardinals but it hasn’t been all bad. Let’s discuss the good, bad, and ugly of it all.