Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sony’s glass sound speaker doubles as a flickering lamp

By Sam Kieldsen Follow @samkieldsen
Stuff.tv
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove music? Love candles? Then you’re in for a treat: Sony’s latest Bluetooth soundbox looks like the sort of thing Wee Willie Winkie would be carrying to bed, were he in the mood for some tunes to lull him off to the land of nod. With an organic glass tweeter that promises to spread great sound in all directions and an atmospheric candlelight setting, the Sony LSPX-S3 (€350, available from August) is nothing if not idiosyncratic. It features Bluetooth, an 8-hour battery and touch-sensitive brightness slider and multiple lighting modes for the lamp – it can even pulse along in time to your music.

www.stuff.tv

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Bluetooth Soundbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sony LSPX-S3 Bluetooth speaker: light and music

With the LSPX-S3 Bluetooth speaker, Sony combines music and light: the battery-operated gadget should not only play sound, but also cast a flickering, candle-like light on its surroundings. The tweeter of the LSPX-S3 is made of organic glass. In addition, Sony installs a 46 mm loudspeaker for the middle, a...
ElectronicsEngadget

Deezer's 360 degree audio comes to Sony Reality Audio speakers

With its 360 by Deezer app, Deezer decided to adopt Sony's 360 Reality audio format rather than Dolby Atmos. That format delivers surround sound not just on headphones but Chromecast-enabled speakers like, say, Sony's 360-enabled SRS-RA5000 and RA3000 models. Now, Deezer has announced that it is supporting those two very models with its new casting feature.
ElectronicsPopular Science

The best bookshelf speakers fill your room with sound, not clutter

– Generous connectivity including HDMI ARC for TVs and Bluetooth. Despite the prevalence of wireless earbuds and portable Bluetooth speakers, there’s something new in the air. That something is high-quality, space-filling audio—the kind of rich response you find in the best bookshelf speakers. While many still listen to music on budget ’buds and battery-powered “smart” speakers, there’s a growing appreciation for lossless, immersive audio on streaming services — like Apple’s Spatial Audio — multidimensional home theater, and analog warmth from vinyl and even cassettes. And higher fidelity is often accompanied by an appreciation for listening on top-notch systems. Regardless of the source, the best bookshelf speakers present audio with a true stereo soundstage and a vastly improved sound compared to your computer speakers, TV speakers, and most compact wireless speakers.
Electronicstecheblog.com

High-Speed Camera Shows What Happens When Sound Shatters a Wine Glass at 187,500FPS

You’ve probably seen videos of sound shattering glass, and the world famous Slow Mo Guys wanted to take the experiment to the next level. So, they used a Phantom TMX 7510 high-speed camera capable of shooting at 187,500 frames per second to capture a wine glass shattering using nothing but sound, around 7500x slower than you can see with your own eyes. For those wondering, the camera alone costs upwards of $60,000+ USD. Read more for the video and additional information.
ElectronicsTechSpot

Louis Vuitton reveals $2,890 speaker complete with glass, leather, and LEDs

WTF?! Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton doesn't just make very expensive items of clothing, it also makes very expensive tech products. Joining the company's $1,190 wireless headphones and $3,000+ smartwatches is a wireless speaker that looks like a reward for completing an RPG quest—and it costs $2,890. The Horizon Light...
Electronicswhathifi.com

Bring the party home with Sony’s X-Series Bluetooth speakers

We have all had to make do with going out a lot less over the last 16 months. So what better time to upgrade your home music system? Whether you’re looking to relax after a long week, host an after-party, or to set the pre-gig mood, Sony’s X-Series speakers can help.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Using a Bluetooth speaker to amplify the best sound for the money

Sound technology has come a long way, especially with regards to music and sound transmission. In the past, appliances such as magnetic tapes, graphophones, and gramophones were used to transmit sound. These devices had a poor sound quality which led to further evolution. Compact disks and walkmans came into play...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Sony’s HT-A9 promises fully immersive Dolby Atmos from four wireless speakers

Today, Sony has pulled the wraps off two new Dolby Atmos-capable home theater sound systems. And though they’re both designed to offer folks highly immersive sound and a simple installation, the way they approach that challenge couldn’t be more different. The $1,300 HT-A7000 looks like a traditional soundbar, right down to the optional wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. But the $1,800 HT-A9 uses a set of four bookshelf-sized independent wireless speakers that can be placed anywhere in a room and use their onboard microphones to sense and respond to furniture, walls, and other acoustic features. Both will be available in September/October from major retailers. Here’s a deeper look at each system.
ElectronicsCNET

Best portable mini Bluetooth speaker for 2021: JBL, Bose, Sony and more

Audio technology has advanced over the years. Not only have prices dropped on portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, but we've also seen an improvement in the quality of products. Regardless of the cost, the sound quality across the board is pretty darn good. True, some limitations might be set by the size of the speaker (typically an inferior bass quality), but the convenience offered by a portable speaker offsets these minor quibbles.
Retailtechbargains.com

Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers (Pair) $98

Amazon has the Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers (Pair) for a low $98.00 Free Shipping. This is half off retail price and the first price drop we seen for these speakers. Experience breathtaking cinematic sound from audio that flows all around you even above. Add to any floor/bookshelf speaker...
ElectronicsMac Observer

BioLite’s AlpenGlow Lamps are Perfect for the Outdoors

BioLite’s AlpenGlow lamps are colorful, rechargeable lanterns perfect for the outdoors. Each one features a built-in battery pack to recharge your devices. The AlpenGlow 250 is available for US$59.95 and the AlpenGlow 500 is US$79.95. I’ve been testing out these lamps for the past few weeks, and although this isn’t...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Sony HT-A9 Soundbar with 4 wireless speakers, control box announced; HT-A7000 Soundbar tag along

Japanese tech giant Sony has unveiled two new Soundbar models that might be the perfect Soundbars for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The two models include the Sony HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos 7.1 2-Channel Soundbar and the HT-A9 Soundbar with four wireless speakers and a control box unit. Sony’s latest flagship soundbars come with several impressive sound features and reflect a design tailored to suit the high-end consumer spectrum’s needs.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Sony’s HT-A9 surround-sound system makes four speakers sound like 12

In recent years the soundbar has come out on top in the battle for TV audio supremacy, with full surround-sound systems preferred only by those who have the necessary space – but Sony’s HT-A9 (£1599) has given things a modern twist. Made up of four Sonos-esque, mains-powered speakers and a small control hub, they use onboard mics and Sony’s Sound Field Optimisation to work out where each one is positioned in the room, with 360 Spatial Sound meaning they can trick your ears into thinking the sound’s actually coming from 12 separate speakers. Upfiring drivers on top mean the system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound-bouncing, plus there’s also Chromecast and AirPlay 2 onboard. If you’d prefer something a little longer and thinner, Sony has also unveiled the HT-A7000 (£1200) – a 7.1.2-channel soundbar with two upfiring speakers, two beam tweeters, five front speakers and a built-in dual subwoofer. Both can also be augmented with separate subs and will be available to buy in September.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Sony HT-A7000 smart Dolby Atmos soundbar has 7.1.2 channel surround sound for lifelike audio

Give everyone the best seat in the house with the Sony HT-A7000 smart Dolby Atmos soundbar. This home theater gadget features 7.1.2 channel surround sound, 2 beam tweeters, 2 up-firing speakers, and 5 front speakers for a sound that comes from all directions. You also get a built-in subwoofer for deep bass. What’s more, the Sound Field Optimization calibrates with your environment for easy setup. Also, with support for 8K, 4K/120 passthrough, and Dolby Vision, you get vivid visuals. Additionally, you can customize your setup with optional subwoofers and rear speaker sets. Moreover, this Dolby Atmos speaker pairs with BRAVIA for soundbar controls that are easy to access. Furthermore, you can stream the way you want to with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and others. And, of course, this soundbar works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Finally, Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio immerse you in high-quality sound.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Sony SA-SW5 optional subwoofer for HT-A9/A7000 gives you powerful, booming sound

Add depth to your movies and music with the Sony SA-SW5 optional subwoofer for HT-A9/A7000. It works with your HT-A9 Home Theater System or A7000 Soundbar to provide clear, thumping bass and subtle, low-frequency sounds. In fact, the 300-watts of deep bass sound from the 180 mm driver and passive radiator enhances anything you’re listening to or watching. Meanwhile, the SA-SW5 matches the design of the HT A9 and A7000. It features the same rounded edges and single block shape. That way, it blends in with your entire setup for an aesthetically pleasing home theater. Additionally, the wireless connectivity provides a quick and frustration-free setup. Just power up the SA-SW5 to automatically connect to either of the devices. Finally, the wireless connection means you won’t have cord clutter in your living room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy