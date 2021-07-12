Cancel
Mark Sanchez leaving ESPN for game analyst job with FOX

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 18 days ago
Mark Sanchez retired from the NFL before the 2019 season and immediately landed a TV analyst job with ESPN. Now, the former quarterback is moving to a new network. Sanchez has taken a job with FOX Sports as an NFL game analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. He is expected to call games alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

