Inside Evan Rachel Wood's Dating History

Leading lady on and off the screen! Sandra Bullock slays the love game in real life just as epically as she does in her charming romantic movies. The actress opened up about searching for the L-word in 1999. “Maybe people spend too much time looking,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think we spend too much time looking for things that are more things that society wants us to look for and that we get from a magazine rather than that are really worth it.”