Cat Osterman, who had previously retired from competitive softball, came out of retirement to land in Tokyo for the sport’s first appearance in the Olympic Games since 2008. To get her in shape, Cat Osterman’s husband, Joey Ashley, helped the pitcher practice in their backyard during the pandemic. And while his catching skills aren’t up to par, he doesn’t begrudge her. Nor has the training affected their marriage negatively. After all, he knows a thing or two about the demands of athletic life. It still brings attention to his and Osterman’s relationship, and people want to know more about who he is. So, we reveal those details in Joey Ashley’s wiki.