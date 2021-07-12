Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Coastal Cleanup Day Will Mobilize Thousands to Clean Local Beaches

By Jill
nprnsb.org
 16 days ago

Santa Barbara: Become part of the solution to ocean pollution on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 18th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. An international day of volunteer action, Coastal Cleanup Day offers community members a chance to give back to their favorite beach, park, or creek. With more than 27 sites from Carpinteria to Guadalupe, Coastal Cleanup Day unites our community for a common cause – clean beaches!

nprnsb.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Goleta, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
City
Carpinteria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Volunteers#Ocean Conservancy#Waste Management#Fish#Explore Ecology#Byo#The Ocean Conservancy#Data Sheets#Beach Haskell#School Gardens Program#Exploreecology Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Google
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up debate on infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to green light the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy