Coastal Cleanup Day Will Mobilize Thousands to Clean Local Beaches
Santa Barbara: Become part of the solution to ocean pollution on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 18th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. An international day of volunteer action, Coastal Cleanup Day offers community members a chance to give back to their favorite beach, park, or creek. With more than 27 sites from Carpinteria to Guadalupe, Coastal Cleanup Day unites our community for a common cause – clean beaches!nprnsb.org
