Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ohtani is AL starting pitcher, bats leadoff in All-Star Game

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter. It's another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. This year's game is at Coors Field in Denver. Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Starting Pitcher#Bats#Al#Ap#The American League#Japanese#The Los Angeles Angels#The All Star Game#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBMLB

Ohtani All-Star jersey sets auction record

Shohei Ohtani has accomplished feats on the field this season like few have ever seen. And now his jerseys are breaking records, too. On Wednesday night, an autographed 2021 Ohtani All-Star jersey was auctioned off by Major League Baseball and closed at $130,210, making it the highest-priced item on MLB Auctions, dating to 2001. The previous record was set just three days prior by, of course, a 2021 Ohtani game-used Angels jersey, which closed at $121,800.
MLBthecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes home run No. 37, extending MLB lead

A starting pitcher now has five more home runs than anybody else in Major League Baseball. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani cranked his 37th dinger of the season during Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies. And it was a crucial blast in the game. The Angels trailed...
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani MLB All-Star Game Jersey Receiving Bids for over $100K at Auction

An MLB All-Star Game jersey autographed by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has a top bid over $110,000 with five days left in the auction. The MLB Auction listings, which run through Wednesday night, show Ohtani's jersey at $111,050. The second-highest bid was for San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s jersey, which was at $3,630 as of Friday afternoon.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Ohtani scheduled to start for Angels at Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (46-46, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-42, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +100, Angels -120; over/under is 8...
MLBESPN

Shohei Ohtani turned professionals into fans at the All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani strolled through the American League dugout in the sixth inning of the All-Star Game, all of his heavy lifting seemingly behind him. The night before, his Home Run Derby round had lingered into double overtime, leaving him completely exhausted and bent at the waist, and in the matchup of All-Stars, he had pitched an inning and taken a couple of at-bats. He had worn a microphone and talked to Joe Buck and John Smoltz on Fox, and then went live on national television in Japan.
MLBdrgnews.com

Ohtani’s Bat Silenced, But Angels Edge Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Heaney found his groove, retiring the last 11 batters he faced. The left-hander rediscovered his belief in his own ability, too. Jack Mayfield hit a three-run homer and Heaney finished seven innings for his longest start of the season, leading the Los Angeles Angels past Minnesota 3-2 on Thursday night after the Twins traded away All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz.
MLBGazette

In All-Star matchup, Ohtani and Angels beat Márquez and Rockies

ANAHEIM, Calif. - MVP chants broke out for Shohei Ohtani during a routine at-bat in the seventh inning. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pregame walk to the bullpen or a simple handshake after a game. Crowds, even on a Monday night in Anaheim, love Ohtani. Angels fans, or perhaps...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 7/28/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
New York City, NYtheknightnews.com

Chasing Babe – Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players in baseball right now. Ohtani comes from a rare breed of athletes who put on a glove, as he’s a legitimate dual-threat player. In baseball, that means he can go to bat and hit the ball hard and often, but also pitch and do so at an elite level.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy