Beware: Scammers are posing as rental car companies
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Many of you are still seeing sticker shock when you go to rent a car.
Supply is way down and demand is way up. The result: prices are through the roof and the situation is ripe for scammers.
[ Action 9: Some money apps can make people easy prey for scammers ]
The Federal Trade Commission said scammers are posing as rental car companies, setting up websites complete with “fake customer service phone numbers.”
They want you to “pre-pay for the rental,” usually “with a gift card or prepaid debit card.”
So here are some tips:
- Research the company. Search its name along with the word “scam.”
- Pay with a credit card if possible. It’s easier to dispute charges that way.
- Trust your instincts. If it seems too good to be true, walk away.
(WATCH: Woman warns others after falling for energy drink scam)
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0