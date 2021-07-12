Cancel
Matthews, NC

Beware: Scammers are posing as rental car companies

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 17 days ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Many of you are still seeing sticker shock when you go to rent a car.

Supply is way down and demand is way up. The result: prices are through the roof and the situation is ripe for scammers.

The Federal Trade Commission said scammers are posing as rental car companies, setting up websites complete with “fake customer service phone numbers.”

They want you to “pre-pay for the rental,” usually “with a gift card or prepaid debit card.”

So here are some tips:

  • Research the company. Search its name along with the word “scam.”
  • Pay with a credit card if possible. It’s easier to dispute charges that way.
  • Trust your instincts. If it seems too good to be true, walk away.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Charlotte, NC
