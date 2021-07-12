Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

By TERRY TANG, FELICIA FONSECA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 18 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a cyclist has died after he was struck by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race. An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday that a 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday. Thirty-six-year-old Shawn Michael Chock was indicted last week on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. The Navajo County attorney's office said that more charges are expected to be filed in the wake of the cyclist’s death. Authorities say seven bicyclists were injured June 19 when Chock sped into a crowd gathered for an annual race in the mountain city of Show Low. An attorney representing Chock did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Cyclist#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats fall short of votes for extending eviction ban

House Democratic leaders failed to round up enough votes Friday to pass legislation extending the federal ban on evictions just two days before it is set to expire. Two Democratic lawmakers said that a possible House floor vote on Friday would ultimately be scrapped after leadership struggled all day to round up enough support.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy