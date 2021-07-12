Curfews return in Spain as infections soar in young people

Cancel
MADRID (AP) — Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. Authorities say the fast-spreading delta variant is infecting mostly unvaccinated young people. Catalonia and Valencia, two regions in the Mediterranean coast with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and bringing back late night curbs on all activities. Spain's northern Asturias region has banned indoor bar and restaurants operations. The surge has been fueled by parties to mark the end of the school year. Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is over three times higher among residents under 30 than the average. Spain has fully vaccinated about 46% of its population.

