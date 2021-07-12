Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milton, MA

Murder suspect was arrested with gun outside victim's home two years before fatal shooting

By Matt Reed
WCVB
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON, Mass. — An accused killer was arrested with a loaded gun in a stolen vehicle outside the victim's home two years before the fatal shooting. Authorities said 21-year-old Myles King, of Milton, was arrested Sunday at the Milton Police Station on a murder warrant issued earlier in the day out of Quincy District Court. He's accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest in the area of Belvoir Road at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
State
Maine State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Milton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Cocked And Loaded#The Milton Police Station#Quincy District Court#Boston Medical Center#Black Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 6

Community Policy