Murder suspect was arrested with gun outside victim's home two years before fatal shooting
MILTON, Mass. — An accused killer was arrested with a loaded gun in a stolen vehicle outside the victim's home two years before the fatal shooting. Authorities said 21-year-old Myles King, of Milton, was arrested Sunday at the Milton Police Station on a murder warrant issued earlier in the day out of Quincy District Court. He's accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest in the area of Belvoir Road at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.www.wcvb.com
