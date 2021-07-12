Cancel
Nightstream 2021: Digital, Collaborative Festival Returns This October

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNightstream is coming back, baby. Last year's inaugural festival was a successful response to the shutdown that happened because of the pandemic. While all festivals in the collaborative effort are planning in-person or hybrid events this year, or next, there is still much more that they can accomplish by also doing this digital event. Thus, Nightstream is back for at least one more year, holding another online event this October from the 7th through the 13th.

