Washington Sports Betting Update: State Approves Compacts with 16 Native American Tribes

Washington has moved significantly closer to the launch of legalized sports betting this week with Governor Jay Inslee approving agreements between the state and 16 different Native American tribes. According to Inslee, “this will give people the opportunity to participate in a new gaming activity that is safe and well regulated by the tribes.” Approval at the federal level is the next step for these tribes and Washington residents should be very excited as the state hopes to have its sports betting launched by the start of the NFL season in September.