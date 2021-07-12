How to survive High School
Hello, my name is Josh and I’m about to go into highschool and I kinda wanna know tips on how to survive highschool. I was so intrigued by this topic so I looked up some tips on YouTube. When I was watching a video the first step it gave me was to go to Orientation. At first I didn’t really understand what that meant but later in the video they explained that Orientation is going to school when you don’t have to. Basically it’s understanding where to go if you are new or maybe you are a freshman and learning the layout of the building.communityjournal.net
