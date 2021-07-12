How to survive High School

I was in prison for 20 years. I had a long time to reflect and figure out who I really was. I went to prison when I was 19, and the world had changed a lot since 1995. I didn’t know how to manage my finances or how to work a cell phone. I never had a job before I went to prison, so I had no idea how to interview (let alone how to talk about my past). The free world was intimidating, but with the help of Gadsden Correctional Facility, operated by Management & Training Corporation (MTC), I was able to learn how to survive in the world. And I want others who may be incarcerated or have a loved one who is incarcerated to know people can change.