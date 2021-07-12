Cancel
Can the wrong food ruin an Olympic athlete’s performance?

By Ida Eriksen-U. Copenhagen
Futurity
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on their discipline, some Olympic athletes could potentially enjoy some junk food without affecting their performance, an expert explains. “Combining the right diet with training is critical for success at the Olympic Games. Without enough food, and thereby energy, an athlete’s performance will be far from optimal, regardless of how much they’ve trained,” explains professor Lars Nybo of the University of Copenhagen’s department of nutrition, exercise, and sports.

#Olympics#Junk Food#Nutrition#Carbohydrates#Vitamins#Glycogen#University Of Copenhagen
