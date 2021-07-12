Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Releases Mobile Sports Betting Bid Details

By Jason Guilbault
lineups.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York has had legalized retail sports betting over the last year, but mobile and online sports betting has been a sluggish process. A few months ago, New York approved online sports betting but laid out a less than friendly operator plan that makes them bid for access in the state. There is going to be a review process and grading system to see which operator provides the most value. The process has been in the dark up until now as the state had other needs to attend to, but there will be missed revenue opportunities for the upcoming NFL season. Bidding and review processes will take place up until December, where the commission will pick.

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Mobile#Fantasy Sports#Boston Sports#Daily Fantasy Cafe#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
Related
Hobbieslegalsportsreport.com

New Info Tough To Glean From New Mobile NY Sports Betting Answers

It came down to the wire but a mobile NY sports betting deadline was eventually hit Thursday evening by the state’s regulators. The New York State Gaming Commission released a 29-page Q&A between potential applicants and the commission concerning the mobile betting RFA. The Q&A is the first of two...
Cell PhonesPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Will New York Be the Next State to Get a Mobile Driver’s License?

Wouldn't it be great if you could always just leave your house with the basics? Which to me are the phone and the keys. I have a mobile wallet on the phone, so as long as the business takes apple or google pay, I am good to go. Or I have seen the phone cases that have room for money and credit cards, that would be a basic need too.
Chicago, ILqrockonline.com

New Proposal Would Lift Ban On Sports Betting In Chicago

A new proposal would lift the ban on sports betting in Chicago. Alderman Walter Burnett introduced a measure at yesterday’s City Council meeting that would end Chicago’s home-rule ban on sports betting and establish parameters for the city to issue licenses and make money from it. Under the plan, sports betting would be authorized at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, the United Center and Wintrust Arena or in a permanent building or structure located within a five-block radius of those stadiums.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia Online Sports Betting: Which Mobile Sportsbook Apps Can We Expect?

Georgia online sports betting is not yet legal, however there’s room for optimism that an eventual launch isn’t years away. Elected officials have begun to lay the groundwork for the eventual legalization of sports betting. Senate Resolution 135 and Senate Bill 142 have already made their way through the state’s Senate. However, both were withdrawn in the House with the intention to reevaluate both in the next legislative year. Based on the slow legislative process, it appears prospective bettors in the Peach State will have to wait until 2022 at the earliest.
Hobbieschatsports.com

Historical Voting: Canada Adopted A New Sports Betting Law

Recently, the Canadian Senate has adopted a law that allows one-time bets on sports events. Before that, it was possible to bet money on only a few matches in the country. What happened in the Senate, and what does it mean for regular players - read below. The Update You’ve...
Waterloo, NYFingerLakes1

New York State notes a 23% increase in sports betting revenue

After a slump in sports betting revenue in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are starting to look up in the state of New York again as far as sports betting is concerned. The latest numbers released by the New York State Gaming Commission suggests a substantial spike of just over 23% in the revenue generated for the Month of May 2021 when compared with the prior month of April 2021. The total revenue generated by licensed and regulated New York sportsbooks was a whopping $1.6m in May.
Gamblinginsideradio.com

Radio's A Better Bet For Sports Betting Advertising, New Study Says.

The results from a pair of MARU/Matchbox studies commissioned by Cumulus Media show that not only are AM/FM radio listeners significantly more interested, experienced and engaged in sports betting than TV viewers, their listening covers a wide span of formats as opposed to just sports programming. These findings and more, as reported in the latest Westwood One's Everyone's Listening blog, suggest that the current ad buying balance between radio and TV should be readjusted in radio's favor.
Washington Statelegalsportsreport.com

Washington Sports Betting On Track For Fall Launch As New Rules Approved

Washington sports betting cleared another hurdle Wednesday as the state’s gambling commission approved sports wagering licensing rules. The rules will go into effect August 30, following unanimous approval from the commission. Sports betting in Washington can only take place in-person at a tribal facility. Sportsbooks could potentially go live after...
Gamblinglineups.com

DraftKings Looks to Launch Sports Betting-centric Bars in Detroit and Nashville

Sports & Social currently run many high-profile venues, including ones near Truist Park, Ballpark Village, Texas Live!, and many more. The focus on combining entertainment with gambling, including sports gambling, is there, and this company clearly knows what they are doing. In the release, the chief business officer of DraftKings,...
Chicago, ILchicitysports.com

Is Betting On Chicago Sports Legal?

Chicago sports betting is legal as Illinois was the second state to legalize sports gambling in 1987, right after Nevada did so. The regulations were implemented in 1989 and legalized bookmaking for any sport in certain establishments partnered with racing commissioners. If you’re not familiar with the world of gambling, laws regarding where and how you can place bets vary by state. Betting on Chicago sports is just one part of an overwhelming subject that takes more detail than can be given here.
Michigan Statecdcgamingreports.com

FanDuel adds options for online play in New Jersey, Michigan

FanDuel players in Michigan and New Jersey now have additional gaming options. The sports-tech entertainment company Wednesday announced that its FanDuel Casino standalone product is now available in New Jersey, and that live dealer games are part of its FanDuel Casino platform in Michigan. The addition of the standalone FanDuel...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Actsoft, Inc. Releases New Mobile Payments Feature For Flagship Solution

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actsoft, Inc. announced the release of their primary software application's newest solution, Mobile Payments, powered by Stripe. This capability of Actsoft's Mobile Workforce Plus (MWP) solution helps facilitate billing directly from the field for businesses of any size. Mobile Payments enables users to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy