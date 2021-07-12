Child Endangerment Charge Levied Against Father Of Deceased Child

Christopher John Gregor (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

BARNEGAT – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed today that Christopher Gregor, who lived in Barnegat for a short time, has been arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with an incident that occurred on March 20, 2021.

According to information released to Jersey Shore Online by the child’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, Gregor’s charges concern the six-year-old son they shared. Corey Micciolo died suddenly on April 2, 2021, at Southern Ocean County Medical Center.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that Corey’s death remains under investigation.

According to the Prosecutor’s office, officers from Stafford Township Police Department appeared at the hospital when notified of the death. An investigation ensued that included detectives from the Prosecutor’s office and High Tech Crime Squad.

Authorities discovered evidence during the course of investigation that led to the charges currently filed against Gregor.

The child’s mother said she communicated with state child protective services on multiple occasions to report alleged abuse at the hands of the child’s father. Christopher Conrad, Esquire confirmed he has filed a Notice of Claim against New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency (formerly DYFS) to protect his client’s rights in the event of any wrongful or negligent actions by the state agency.

Gregor, who surrendered to Barnegat Township Police on July 9 remains in custody, pending a detention hearing.

Corey’s death has received international attention as Breanna turned to social media, YouTube channels and podcasts to tell the story of her son’s passing.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledged the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad, Stafford Township Police Department, Barnegat Township Police Department, Manalapan Township Police Department, and the Alcoa (Tennessee) Police Department, for their cooperative efforts in connection with this investigation.