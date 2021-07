The Roxton Food Pantry is in need of several able bodied people the 2nd and 4th Wednesday each month to pull a trailer from Roxton to Paris to pick up groceries from the Food Pantry there. Volunteers are then needed to unload the trailer and put the food on shelves. Volunteers are also needed on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays to help distribute the food. Call 903-737-8870 for more information or to volunteer.