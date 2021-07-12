The Bartlett Project, Part 7: An Interview With Artist Emmy Laursen

For the earlier installments in this series, please go here, here, here, here, and here, and here. When ICOSA’s Jonas Criscoe and I started the conversation about The Bartlett Project, the first artist who came to our minds was Emmy Laursen. This project would require artists who could work collaboratively, would respect the existing communities and stories of the town, and could navigate their practice within the complications of the pandemic lock downs. As an individual and human being, Emmy was that person, and as an artist, she welcomed the challenges that flexibility required.