The Chicago Fire broke their all-time shot record tonight in their loss to Toronto FC tonight. There was one obvious man pulling the strings, and the one person who could actually get a ball past Alex Bono, and that was Álvaro Medrán. His goal in the 77th minute kept the Fire in the game after going down 2-0 less than a minute earlier, and he was the orchestrator of the offense for the entire game in what was a great performance. Congratulations to him for winning our Man of the Match.