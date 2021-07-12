Washington Garden Club Creates a Flourishing School Garden

There have been a number of comments posted on the online version the the GC News in recent weeks, all evidencing the fact that the Village’s high standards in maintaining the appearance of Garden City have been seriously eroded in recent years. Among the evidence provided is: Poorly maintained public spaces including green spaces and planting beds that are not properly maintained. (See the area around the bust of Stewart in the GC LIRR lot as one example, overgrown grass and weeds everywhere). Failure to enforce Village ordinances regarding when trash and recycling should be put out at the curb. ( And it is always the same houses.) For Sale signs placed on the front lawns of houses (Hilton, the Mott). Cars parked in driveways that block sidewalks. (Always the same houses.) The terrible conditions in parking lots 7S at the top of the list, litter, weeds are the new normal there and the Village, despite repeated requests and statements that trash bins were to be installed there, never followed through. Rusting historic-styled lamp posts along Franklin.