Washington Garden Club Creates a Flourishing School Garden
Washington Middle School students have created a flourishing school garden. Teacher, Lori Messina, was given the Garden Club a few years ago and thought it would be great to get her students, and other classes involved too. The classes spent a great deal of time revitalizing and rebuilding the school garden. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen events like school construction and COVID-19, the garden was unable to be cared for. This year, Janet Forbes reached out to Mrs. Messina and asked if she would start the Garden Club again.jamestowngazette.com
