Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Washington Garden Club Creates a Flourishing School Garden

By April Colburn
jamestowngazette.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Middle School students have created a flourishing school garden. Teacher, Lori Messina, was given the Garden Club a few years ago and thought it would be great to get her students, and other classes involved too. The classes spent a great deal of time revitalizing and rebuilding the school garden. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen events like school construction and COVID-19, the garden was unable to be cared for. This year, Janet Forbes reached out to Mrs. Messina and asked if she would start the Garden Club again.

jamestowngazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost Bins#Gardeners#Washington Middle School#The Garden Club#Enl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningtheberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of July 29, 2021

* Survey yard and garden after a heavy downpour, which seems to occur almost every day or two this month. Look for areas of standing water and take note of how long it takes for the water to drain. Long standing puddles of water indicate poor drainage and may account for poor growth or decline of landscape plants. Yew (Taxus) is an example of a common landscape shrub that will not tolerate “wet feet.” Correcting drainage problems may be an expensive proposition. So, consider replanting with plants that have some degree of tolerance to wet soils. Red chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia), summersweet (Clethra alnifolia), winterberry (Ilex verticillata), Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica), and Swamp azalea (Rhododendron viscosum) are a few examples of shrubs that can tolerate wet sites.
GardeningThrive Global

Tips for Creating a Calm and Peaceful Garden

While we all fantasize about having acres of property with lush lawns extending into shady orchards, huge flowering borders, and a kitchen garden, the fact is that if you live in a city, your square footage will be limited. Using decking to divide a patio or terrace into different heights...
Gardeningkvrr.com

Melinda’s Garden Moment: Turn Plants Into Art

Save space and add seasonal interest to your landscape by espaliering fruit trees or ornamental plants flat against a wall, fence, or trellis. With regular pruning you can create living art that adds flowers and fruit to the landscape. The cordon is the most traditional design and often used to...
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

Garden club hosting 'Keep Michigan Beautiful' presentation

CHEBOYGAN — The Perennial Garden Club of Cheboygan will be sponsoring a presentation by Joanne Welihan at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 at the Cheboygan Area Public Library on how to "Keep Michigan Beautiful." The beauty of Michigan relies on cleaning up littered areas, planting flowers and trees, restoring...
Bedford Hills, NYwestchestermagazine.com

How to Grow a Flourishing Garden, According to a Westchester Pro

You may think you know a thing or two about growing basil, cherry tomatoes, and cukes on your deck, but spend a morning with nonagenarian Antonio Meliambro, and you’ll realize how much you don’t understand about backyard vegetable gardening. Growing up on a farm in Reggio Calabria, in Southern Italy,...
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Keeping garden in Garden City

There have been a number of comments posted on the online version the the GC News in recent weeks, all evidencing the fact that the Village’s high standards in maintaining the appearance of Garden City have been seriously eroded in recent years. Among the evidence provided is: Poorly maintained public spaces including green spaces and planting beds that are not properly maintained. (See the area around the bust of Stewart in the GC LIRR lot as one example, overgrown grass and weeds everywhere). Failure to enforce Village ordinances regarding when trash and recycling should be put out at the curb. ( And it is always the same houses.) For Sale signs placed on the front lawns of houses (Hilton, the Mott). Cars parked in driveways that block sidewalks. (Always the same houses.) The terrible conditions in parking lots 7S at the top of the list, litter, weeds are the new normal there and the Village, despite repeated requests and statements that trash bins were to be installed there, never followed through. Rusting historic-styled lamp posts along Franklin.
EnvironmentEureka Times-Standard

North Coast Gardening: Drizzly days can create challenges

Gardening on the foggy North Coast takes extra work and patience, especially during these past few weeks. The weather has been so drippy that quite often plants never get the chance to dry off during the afternoon. Of course, the redwood trees and native flora love this weather. It is what makes our little place in paradise so special. But for most garden plants, drizzly summer weather causes problems. Here is what to do:
GardeningLogan Daily News

Hot gardening

Hot gardening seems like an oxymoron these days. Gardening is done primarily in the summer and so we all know gardening is hot. The past few years it has been so hot that I can’t stand, bend, kneel or sit much after 10 a.m. before I retreat to the AC inside. In the sometimes cool of the evening mosquitoes drive me back indoors. Hot gardening can also mean, and I intend for it to mean, gardening that is becoming more meaningful and more popular – hot!
West Newbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Things are growing with West Newbury Garden Club

WEST NEWBURY — For 85 years, the West Newbury Garden Club, founded in 1936 during the depths of the Great Depression, has been on a mission to promote civic beauty. Club members are assigned to one of eight community garden teams. With an assist from the Public Works Department, each team is responsible for planting, weeding, watering and cleaning up gardens at the 1910 Town Office Building, Elwell Town Square, the Church Street island, Ferry Lane Park (home of the award-winning Thurlow peony garden), GAR Memorial Library; Old Town Hall, the Training Field and the Hills House herb garden.
Charitiesyoursun.com

Column: Garden Club celebrates change, scholarships

“We’re here to enjoy one another and serve the community,” Diane Jenson told more than 50 members attending the Venice Garden Club meeting at Maxine Barrett Park. The group came together to announce scholarship recipients and for the changing of the guard. After serving for two years, there was a...
GardeningExpress-Star

Companion gardening

Did you know that you can plant certain types of plants together that may be beneficial to each other? This is called companion gardening. Companion planting involves placing plants that can benefit from one another adjacent to each other the garden. It also involves keeping some plants far away from one another, as they can be detrimental to one another’s growth. While not all horticulturists agree with this concept, gardeners have practiced it for years. Will it work for you? You decide.
Norristown, PANorristown Times Herald

Growing interest: Norristown Garden Club shines spotlight on local gardens

NORRISTOWN — Members of the Norristown Garden Club recently visited 65 residential gardens with the municipality of Norristown as well as Stewart Middle School, Montgomery County Senior Adult Activity Center and the bocce courts at Elmwood Park. Pictured here are just some of the beautiful gardens judged by members of the NGC.
Brecksville, OHscriptype.com

Chippewa Garden Club

National Garden Week took place June 6-12. It was an opportunity to encourage pride in the community, interest new members and work with other groups to be part of those efforts. Chippewa Garden Club thanks Annette Jones at the Brecksville Library in allowing a table set up to promote this...
Home & Gardenrecordgazette.net

Garden Club returns

The Sun Lakes Garden Club joyously filled the MCH ballroom for its July meeting. About 100 members attended, including 8 newbies. Club President Pam Mikkelsen acknowledged and thanked. the following people for working diligently to keep the Garden Club alive during the Covid shut down: Suzie Messick, Maureen Keeney, Connie...
Sands Point, NYtheislandnow.com

Sands Point Garden Club tree dedication

Denise Silverstein, president of the Sands Point Garden Club, addressed the group assembled for Arbor Day as a new crepe myrtle tree was planted at the Village Hall. The tree was donated to the Village by the Sands Point Garden Club. Village of Sands Point officials Mayor Ed Adler, Deputy...
GardeningTree Hugger

How I Create Magical Moonlight Gardens

A garden should not just be a productive place. It should also be a space that you can enjoy spending time in as frequently as possible. Good design can make a garden a delightful place to be—and not just when the sun is shining. One thing you might like to think about is creating a garden which can be enjoyed after dark, by the light of the moon. Here are my tips for a magical moonlight garden.
Manistee, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Specialist warns of the dangers of invasive plants at Manistee garden club meeting

MANISTEE— Emily Cook was the guest speaker at the July 12 meeting of the Spirit of the Woods Garden Club, Inc. Cook is an outreach specialist with the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network (ISN). She explained many of the current invasive plants were originally planted in gardens intentionally, but because they are from a foreign area they have no natural predators to keep them in check. Invasive plants are harmful because they crowd out native plants and local insects. Invasive plants also prevent birds from receiving the nutrition they would normally get.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Canfield: Friendships and gardens are growing at the Boys & Girls Club

Friendships and gardens are growing at the Boys & Girls Club!. Since early June there has been a buzz as kids meet each Tuesday with members of the Coteau Prairie Master Gardener Club. Tending the five garden boxes at the club requires patience and produces fun along with vegetables and flowers. Following the mission of the mMaster gardeners, the adult volunteers share information on horticulture and gardening with club members as they fulfill their obligations for hours of assistance to the Cooperative Extension Service of South Dakota State University.
Belfast, MEBangor Daily News

Belfast Garden Club features stylish contemporary garden for July 30 Open Garden Day

BELFAST — The newly created terraced gardens at the home of Elsa Mead, 40 Bayview Street will be on display July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Belfast Garden Club’s Open Garden Day. The 10 beautiful public gardens in Belfast, lovingly tended by members of the club, will also be featured that day. A printed map with locations of the public gardens will be available at the Mead garden and guests are encouraged to explore them all that day or in the future. The gardens will be open rain or shine and a $5 donation is requested to sustain club operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy