Battle Ground man arrested after crash in Hockinson

A Battle Ground man has been arrested for vehicular assault following a crash in Hockinson on Sunday night. Shortly after 10 p.m. on July 11, Clark County Fire District 3 and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 17200 block of Northeast 159th Street, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, responders found the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet HHR, later identified as Jaxon Jondahl, 20, of Battle Ground, walking around the scene, while the driver of a 1995 Toyota Camry, identified as Nicholas Crown, 35, of Hockinson, was unresponsive in his vehicle.