Battle Ground, WA

Battle Ground man arrested after crash in Hockinson

By The Reflector
thereflector.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Battle Ground man has been arrested for vehicular assault following a crash in Hockinson on Sunday night. Shortly after 10 p.m. on July 11, Clark County Fire District 3 and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 17200 block of Northeast 159th Street, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, responders found the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet HHR, later identified as Jaxon Jondahl, 20, of Battle Ground, walking around the scene, while the driver of a 1995 Toyota Camry, identified as Nicholas Crown, 35, of Hockinson, was unresponsive in his vehicle.

