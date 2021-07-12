Faith Matters: Keep Awake

I signed up for a ticket to hear Glennon Doyle speak at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock in 2016. I had read a book of hers ("Love Warrior") but wasn't so sure about listening to her in person since she had become a certain type of mom-speaker in the Christian community. I was afraid of someone who professes to be a truthful storyteller not living up to my expectations of authenticity. The cathedral was packed, mostly with moms of all ages, and we all listened and engaged, soaking up every moment as she shared about her life and lessons learned. I wasn't disappointed and left with more respect for this person in all her courageous love.