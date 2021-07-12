Faith Matters: Keep Awake
I confess that I was not ready to pastor a church through a pandemic. In seminary, we tried to prepare ourselves to be ready for anything and everything. In the classroom by day and around bonfires at night we shared holy conversations about what ministry might look like in the most extreme circumstances. We talked about hypothetical tragedies, nonsensical violence, wars, shootings, natural disasters, political upheaval… you name it. But for all our discussions we never thought to talk about how to be the church through a plague.jamestowngazette.com
