HOOVER, Alabama—A player who continues to see his recruitment take off as college football programs get an opportunity to see him in person, 6-4, 200 linebacker DeAunte Hunter from Lowndes High in Valdosta, Ga., could be taking a visit to Auburn next Sunday for Big Cat Weekend after the Tigers reached out to Coach Jamey DuBose and offered to offer the coach's prospect a chance to come up and check things out.