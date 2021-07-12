Man remains in critical condition after weekend shooting in NW Atlanta

Police have released a video of a car they believe was involved in the July 17 case of a man found shot dead in a burning vehicle in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspects and the vehicle seen in the video. Investigators believe the person in the car is involved in the shooting of 34-year-old Danzel Mullins, which took place near the 900 block of Cunningham Place, according to a news release.