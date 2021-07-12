Man remains in critical condition after weekend shooting in NW Atlanta
A man remains in critical condition after police found him shot multiple times near an intersection in northwest Atlanta Sunday evening. Officers found the man at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell and James Jackson parkways around 7:15 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. He was taken to the hospital where his condition was still critical on Monday afternoon, spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.www.ajc.com
