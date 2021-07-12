Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Another work week of hot, humid, and at times stormy conditions on the way

By Evan Hatter
wymt.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a weekend filled with off-and-on shower and storm chances, we will see even more opportunities for wet weather as we head through this work week. We’ve already been watching showers and storms work their way into the mountains early this afternoon, with more expected to develop into this evening thanks to our hot and humid airmass. Some of these could briefly go severe with damaging winds and brief heavy rain the main threat, though these will be few and far between.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy#Humid#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Hazard#Wymt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Showers and storms continue this morning, drying out by this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong storms continue to sweep across the mountains. We begin to dry out later today before more showers and storms creep back into the forecast by Saturday evening. Today through Saturday night. Showers and storms continue to push towards...

Comments / 0

Community Policy