Another work week of hot, humid, and at times stormy conditions on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a weekend filled with off-and-on shower and storm chances, we will see even more opportunities for wet weather as we head through this work week. We’ve already been watching showers and storms work their way into the mountains early this afternoon, with more expected to develop into this evening thanks to our hot and humid airmass. Some of these could briefly go severe with damaging winds and brief heavy rain the main threat, though these will be few and far between.