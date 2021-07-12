Cancel
The Internet Is Split On Addison Rae's Short-Lived Gig As A UFC Reporter

By Erik Swann
It would be an understatement to say that Addison Rae has experienced a serious come up in the past few years. The 20-year-old internet star first joined TikTok back in 2019 and, today, she has over 81 million followers on the platform, thanks to her array of dance videos. Aside from being one of the most popular (and well-paid) TikTokers on the planet she’s now diving into the world of acting with a role in Netflix’s He’s All That and has even made some famous friends along the way. And just recently, she became a UFC reporter, and the internet had some differing opinions on her short-lived gig.

