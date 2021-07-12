Banks Kick Off Earnings Season, Are You Fading the CPI Fear?

I have been talking for over a week how I was going to watch several key leadership stocks this week as they report earnings. Well, two of them, MSFT and AAPL, reported blow-out earnings yesterday and went down. MSFT did it on the open and gapped and faded and AAPL did it after the close and is trading down in the pre-market trading early this morning. We got a few more on deck to watch today and a FOMC meeting that can get people thinking of an easy money Fed and buy. It will be how things look by the end of this week that will be important. Hourly and even daily gyrations don’t matter that much.