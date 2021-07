Billie Eilish addresses her embarrassment over some of her past videos where she was seen using racial slurs. She opens up about the shame she feels over her regretful choice of words for Vogue Australia. "It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird," the "Bad Guy" singer said of the incident. "The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'"