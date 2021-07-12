Cancel
Mixed news for FSU Baseball with their top two high school commitments

By Chris Nee
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State Baseball got mixed news during the early portion of the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. The Seattle Mariners selected shortstop Edwin Arroyo with the No. 48 overall selection during the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 17-year old Puerto Rican from Arecibo Baseball Academy, who was at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. this past year, is likely to sign with a slot value of 1.54 million.

247Sports

247Sports

