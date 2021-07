The Mariners will head into the second half of the season with a record of 48-43, only 3.5 games out of a wild card spot. With 2+ weeks to go until the trade deadline, they are going to be one of a handful of teams whose play decides on whether they become buyers or sellers. A stretch of 8-5 would put them in a strong buy position while going 4-9 would likely see them hold or even sell off a piece or two.