Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

How To Invest In The Housing Market Through The Stock Market – Mike Swanson (07/13/2021)

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 18 days ago

Real estate prices are rising in a bull market. They are up nationally over 14% in the past twelve months. Last year around September I decided that I wanted to invest in real estate and looked at the various ways that I could do it. I came to the conclusion that the best and simplest way for me to do it was on the stock market. In this video I talk about an exchange traded fund I own in my IRA that does this and the Colombia Property Trust company that I own a position in too also. I like investing in stocks that pay dividends, having steady earnings, instead of real speculative money losing companies that are so popular right now, but tend to be flashes in the pan.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#The Stock Market#Investing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateHousing Wire

Pending home sales dip as “seesaw” market continues

Following a robust May, pending home sales declined in June. Though the desire for buyers to purchase a new home remains strong, skyrocketing prices are putting the dream out of reach for some buyers, economists in the housing industry said. The overall pending home sales index fell 1.9% to 112.8...
Real EstateKTEN.com

6 Ways to Invest in Real Estate

In the United States, the housing market is booming. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average sales price of a new home was $395,000 as of October 2018. That’s a 44% increase from the average sales price of a new home just 10 years prior. If you want your...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

Most online brokers have abandoned minimum deposit requirements and trading commissions. Any amount of capital (even $50) is useful when it comes to furthering your trek toward financial independence. Over the long run, the stock market has proven time and again that it's a surefire moneymaker. Despite undergoing 38 double-digit...
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Pending Sales Post Smallest Increase in Over a Year

Home-selling speed and competition have passed their record-high peaks, meaning the market is starting to feel slightly more welcoming to buyers. But most homes still sell within two weeks and for more than list price. Most signs point to a cooling housing market. Pending home sales posted their smallest year-over-year...
Real EstateMySanAntonio

What to Expect From the Post-Pandemic Real-Estate Market

The Covid-19 pandemic caused incredible upheaval in the real-estate industry. From the rise in inner-city rental vacancies and subsequent price drops to the increasing pressure on rural and suburban home prices, there are few areas of the real-estate industry that Covid did not touch. As the world begins to recover...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Housing Market Is Cooling Off

Reports Home Sales Post Smallest 4-Week Increase In Over A Year. Key signs point to a cooling housing market, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. According to data collected over the four-week period ending July 25, pending home sales posted a 7 percent year-over-year...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Q2 2021 GDP Details on Residential and Commercial Real Estate

The BEA released the underlying details for the Q2 advance GDP report today. The BEA reported that investment in non-residential structures decreased at a 7.0% annual pace in Q2. Note that weakness in non-residential structures started in 2019, before the pandemic. Investment in petroleum and natural gas structures increased sharply...
Real Estaterismedia.com

NAR: Surging Home Prices Slow June Contract Signings

The red-hot housing market showed signs of cooling last month as price surges persisted, according to the latest report from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), which showed contracted signings are down. NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, showed a...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Gold Begins To Clear Resistance As Federal Reserve Redefines The Meaning Of “Transitory Inflation” – Mike Swanson (07/29/2021)

This morning gold traded above $1825 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell redefined the meaning of transitory inflation at yesterday’s press conference he held following the FOMC statement. This is a key moment for the price of gold, mining stocks, and even the price of silver as all three fell in June and then went through a price stabilization phase. That phase appears to be ending today to mark the start of a new metals rally.
Real Estatethemreport.com

How Real Estate Investment is Affecting Housing Supply

Investors are snapping up single-family properties, which already are in short supply, at a quickening pace, research shows. That often puts the everyday house hunter in competition with professional buyers who almost always have an upper hand, but an Investor Report from from economists at Realtor.com shows that, in a few big markets, rather than exacerbating the inventory shortage, investors are actually helping to replenish the number of homes for sale.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Don’t Let Them Fool You – You Can Trade Fad Stocks, But Don’t Hold Them As Investments – Mike Swanson (7/29/2021)

Yesterday, we got dovish talk basically from the Federal Reserve as they cited the delta virus variant as something they think now may be a risk to economic growth. A few months ago Chairman Jerome Powell said that he was expecting inflation to be “transitory” and come back down after a few months. Now he is saying it will go away after several quarters! So he has moved the goal post on that now way beyond the end of this year. The odds of rate cuts diminished and even a little QE pairing has been pushed out into the future too.
Real EstateStreet.Com

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

Data for September housing starts are in and both starts and building permits missed expectations. September housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,201,000 vs. the 1,221,000 consensus, while September building permits were ... Marc Chaikin, of Chaikin Analytics, tells TheStreet's Jim Cramer that he's bearish...
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Should You Be Worried About a Real Estate Bubble?

As the economy charts its way through a rebound in the wake of the pandemic, it’s been somewhat of a bumpy ride. With continued labor shortages, rising interest rates and (hopefully temporary) signs of inflation, legitimate concerns are peppering the many positive steps toward economic recovery. One rumor that shouldn’t...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

A strong market

BROOKINGS – First an open house in Indian Hills at 10, then showing an acreage in White in the afternoon. Later maybe sitting down with an out-of-state couple to assess their housing needs, and taking calls all day in-between. Such is the life of real estate agents in one of...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Real Estate Investors Bumping Buyers in 31 Top Markets

Are real estate investors creating excessive competition amid the inventory shortage? According to a new report from realtor.com®, some markets are being hit hard by investor activities, while others are benefitting. According to the data, investors are worsening the inventory shortage in 31 of the top 50 U.S. markets. In...
Bridgehampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Has the Hamptons Real Estate Boom Reached Its Peak?

More than 16 months after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic caused a surge in East End real estate sales, the boom is still going strong, but there are signs it may have reached its peak, according to industry professionals. "After a year of frenzied buying activity accelerated by the...
Real Estatetheandrewsmithteam.com

Are You TIRED of Trying to BUY a Home in a Seller's Market?

Do you happen to catch last week’s blog post where I introduced the concept of Buyer Fatigue?. Buyer Fatigue is a very real condition being experienced by many potential homebuyers as a result of today’s real estate market, understandably too!. For months now, homebuyers have been dealing with low inventory,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy