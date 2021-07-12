Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; State Auto Financial Shares Jump

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.34% to 34,987.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 14,713.30. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.26% to 4,380.72. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,854,110 cases with around 607,150 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,874,370 cases and 408,760 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,089,940 COVID-19 cases with 533,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 186,846,570 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,032,630 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.