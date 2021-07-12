Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; State Auto Financial Shares Jump

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.34% to 34,987.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 14,713.30. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.26% to 4,380.72. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,854,110 cases with around 607,150 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,874,370 cases and 408,760 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,089,940 COVID-19 cases with 533,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 186,846,570 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,032,630 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prothena Corporation Plc#Liberty Mutual Insurance#Mining Equipment#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Financial#Stfc#Upstart Holdings#Upst#Headline Novo Nordisk A S#Nvo#Attr#Gmo#Celldex Therapeutics#Cldx#Hc Wainwright Co#Mitq#Image Technologies#Toughbuilt Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: LendingClub Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; Atreca Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.55% to 35,122.75 while the NASDAQ rose 0.47% to 14,831.28. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.61% to 4,427.36. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,675,350 cases with around 611,800 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,528,110 cases and 422,660 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,797,080 COVID-19 cases with 553,160 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,040,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,188,530 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMD's Q2 Results Have All The Chips In Place

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have been rising after the semiconductor company reported its second-quarter earnings that beat analyst predictions with a stick. AMD reported its seventh straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth on Tuesday, leaving Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) trading flat to lower on Wednesday. The surge in AMD's both revenue and earnings, driven by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that has driven up both demand and prices for chips that go in everything, from cars and home appliances to children's toys, wasn't enough to bring other chips and graphics card makers in for the ride.
Economymodernreaders.com

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Update

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the June 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Strong Month; Weak Finish: Stocks, Treasury Yields Under Pressure In Early Friday Trading

Whether you’re running for the gold medal in Tokyo or running for honor in the three-legged race at the summer barbecue, it’s no fun to stumble at the finish. After a slew of earnings reports, economic releases, and a Fed meeting, the end of the week—and month—was in sight. But if the overnight weakness carries over into the trading day, it could be a weak finish to what had been a strong month.
StocksBenzinga

Why Viant Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DSP) shares are trading higher by 13.9% at $18.20 Friday morning after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $30 price target. Viant Technology is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2021

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Gentherm had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Gentherm shows a 52-week-high of $83.99 and a 52-week-low of $38.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.48.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 33 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) was the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Leidos Holdings Price Over Earnings

In the current market session, Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) is trading at $106.50, after a 0.43% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 3.85%, and in the past year, by 8.35%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Procter & Gamble Beats Q4 Views

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 35,049.34 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 14,701.95. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.29% to 4,406.29. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksBenzinga

What's Going On With Skyworks Solutions' Stock Today?

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) is trading significantly lower Friday morning despite announcing quarterly financial results that narrowly beat estimates. Skyworks reported quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, which came in slightly higher than the estimate of $1.10 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bel Fuse Stock Gains On Q2 Volume Growth; $314M Backlog

Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ: BELFA) reported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 14.5% year-on-year to $138.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $128 million. The gross margin contracted 110 bps to 24.7%, and the operating margin contracted 20 bps to 4.8%. EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.34.
StocksBenzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Erytech Pharma's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) is surging higher Friday morning after the company announced its eryaspase was granted U.S. FDA Fast Track designation. The Fast Track designation is for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase. “We believe that...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Hyster-Yale Materials

Looking into the current session, Hyster-Yale Materials Inc. (NYSE:HY) is trading at $71.99, after a 0.12% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 0.18%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 87.58%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Allied Healthcare Products' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares are trading significantly higher along with other masks, PPE and respiratory product makers after CDC documents warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox. The CDC warned the delta variant sweeping across the country is as contagious as chickenpox, has...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Voya Global Equity's Ex-Dividend Date

Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) declared a dividend payable on August 16, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 15, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Voya Global Equity’s stock as of August 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Voya Global Equity, which has a current dividend per share of $0.04, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 2, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.92% at current price levels.
StocksBenzinga

Viant Technology Stock Gains On BofA Upgrade To Buy, Sees 88% Upside

BofA analyst Nat Schindler upgraded Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) to Buy from Neutral with a $30 price target, implying an 87.7% upside. Schindler cites the company's position as one of the smaller software names in a high-growth industry undergoing massive changes. He believes in the phase-out of third-party cookies. For...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

LCD And Battery Drive O2Micro's Q2 Earnings Beat, Margin Expansion, Robust Q3 Guidance

O2Micro International Ltd (NASDAQ: OIIM) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51.6% year-on-year to $26.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $24.1 million. The vital business came from both LCD backlighting and battery products. The cohesive, flexible working hours between work from home and office continue to fuel the high demand for TV, Monitor, and battery-powered household appliances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy