Nashville, TN

Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam + More Announced for 'CMA Summer Jam' TV Taping

By Bobby Moore
Wide Open Country
 17 days ago
In place of its regular broadcast themed around CMA Fest, which got cancelled for a second summer in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC will air a three-hour primetime television special filmed in Nashville, CMA Summer Jam. Footage for the special will be filmed across a two-night concert...

Nashville, TN
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it's a country life.

Carrie Underwood
Rob Mills
Garth Brooks
Dwight Yoakam
#Summer Jam#Cma#Music Education#Cma Fest#Abc#The Cma Foundation#Cmasummerjam Com#Walt Disney Television
