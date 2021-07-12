Beach House at Prospect Lake reopens Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Eni R. Jaspersen Beach House at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park will reopen Tuesday, July 13. The nearly 80-year-old property has been closed for renovation since 2019. An official ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for July 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

“We are pleased to reinstate the beach house as a community hub that everyone can access and use,” said Karen Palus, parks, recreation and cultural services director. “Our goal is that the contemporary experience will bring renewed volume and energy that will fulfill the original intention of this historic space and provide year-round programming to youth. Come on out, and enjoy!”

The renovated beach house features indoor and outdoor learning spaces, an outdoor gathering area with boulder seating, a rentable indoor great room for community events, beach volleyball, a lit patio, and accessible beach access among other new amenities. Lakeside Dawgs, a locally-based concessionaire, will operate from the space, offering food and beverage items to customers.

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will continue to operate the beach area, including seasonal swimming access on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For rates, visit https://ppymca.org/membership/pool-pass.

The total investment in the renovation was approximately $1.4 million, with about $1 million coming from grants from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and approximately $400,000 from capital improvement and office of accessibility funds as well as park land dedication fees. Work to redesign the iconic beach house began in 2018, with a previously expected completion of spring 2020. The project was delayed in part due to funding shortfalls amidst unforeseen issues with the aging property.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/MemorialPark for more information about this project and other recent efforts to improve Memorial Park.