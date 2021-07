Last school year was unique, to say the least. Computer screens replaced teachers, icons replaced students, and bedrooms replaced classrooms. Due to the drastic reliance on technology during the 2020-2021 school year, this September poses a new set of challenges as East students return to the halls. Many share concerns about how students will adjust to in-person instruction, given that online learning has remained dominant for nearly two school years. Despite the relief most staff and students feel in regards to returning to some sense of normalcy, it is crucial not to abandon the virtual aspects of last school year.