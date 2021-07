Jessa Duggar has given delivery to a different Duggar member of the family! She and her husband. ‘s welcomed their fourth youngster after a number of days of contractions. “Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!” Duggar wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 19, saying the delivery. The TV character additionally shared a glimpse at her road to baby through her YouTube channel, documenting the times main as much as their arrival on the hospital on Sunday, July 18.