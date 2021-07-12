Tampa Bay Rays: Who has the team drafted?

The Boston Red Sox (63-41) will face the Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) in the opening of a three-game weekend challenge at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Boston faced the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series early this week, splitting the first two installments at 5-4 and 1-4 while winning the third match at 4-1 on Wednesday. However, The Red Sox failed to continue their success after a 1-13 defeat to the Blue Jays in the final match on Thursday. Starter Eduardo Rodriguez struggled in his pitching and lasted for just 3.1 innings with six earned runs on seven hits allowed while granting four walks and struck out eight Toronto batters last time out. The Boston bullpen also gave up seven earned runs on nine hits while awarding two free bases with two strikeouts in relief. Catcher/3rd Baseman Christian Vasquez earned the lone run for the Red Sox while hitting two shots in the loss.