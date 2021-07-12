Gerald Wayne Garrard || Obituary

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Frostproof. Cremation is scheduled. Gerald Wayne Garrard was born in Frostproof, FL on 21 June 1955 to Marie (Stanton) and G.K. Garrard. He grew up in Frostproof and graduated from Frostproof High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. When completing basic training, he met his future wife, Dorinda Morrison in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. They married on 22 November 1975 in Detroit, Texas. He had a successful Army career for 13 years, serving in Fort Hood, Texas, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Turkey, and Fort Carson, Colorado. He then worked for the Street Department in Paris, Texas from which he retired. He and Dorinda then moved to Lake Wales, FL to help his mom. He worked locally in construction, maintenance at Disney World, and a security guard at Lake Ashton and Webber International.