MantelMount Units Help School District Convert to Hybrid Model

Volunteers this week have been packing 1,700 backpacks full of school supplies for students in need across the Thompson School District.The Thompson Education Foundation announced that it would provide 13% more backpacks through its “Help Kids Succeed” program to fill an increased need directly tied to the pandemic.You;re asked to reespond by the beeginning of August if you have a student needing supplies. the backpacks have age appropriate supplies for all schools in the district.