MantelMount Units Help School District Convert to Hybrid Model
Tim Landeck, Director of Technology, Assessment and Accountability for the Los Gatos Union School District, was a facing a universal dilemma regarding storage space for classrooms in his school district. The Los Gatos Union School District is made up of five schools, Blossom Hill Elementary, Daves Avenue Elementary, Lexington Elementary, Louise Van Meter Elementary, and R. J. Fisher Middle School, which handle 3,200 students combined and serves kindergarten through eighth grade.www.commercialintegrator.com
Comments / 0