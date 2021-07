LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the 1200 block of N 48th Street on a vandalism on Saturday just after 8 a.m. When LPD arrived, they contacted a 39-year-old man who stated that his 2015 white Ford Expedition had been shot several times while in a parking lot overnight. Officers observed several bullet holes in the vehicle and recovered shell casings from the street near the vehicle.