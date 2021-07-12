Cancel
Newton, MA

Is 145 Warren St. a preview of larger issues?

By Sean Roche
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a vote in the City Council tonight that merits your attention. The Council will vote on a special permit application to add three homes behind an existing house on a half-acre lot in Newton Centre. While the stakes for this particular lot are relatively small — whether the property owner can build four or three homes — the councilors’ votes will indicate their positions on two issues that will likely be central to the coming municipal elections: housing near transit and the proliferation of large luxury condominiums.

