Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bainbridge Island, WA

Serene, Coastal Retreat

By Susan Lorenz on
geekwire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicturesque Puget Sound and Olympic Mountain Range views welcome you to this serene, coastal retreat with a 100-foot private beach. Watch bald eagles soaring above, listen to the marine life, or take a quick stroll to the Gazzam Lake Nature Preserve. Truly breathtaking in any season, this waterfront home is an oasis, with incredible western exposure and sunsets. Meticulously renovated in 2015, both inside and out, this luxurious yet relaxing 3-story home boasts top-of-the-line finishes, custom cabinetry, and striking details on every level. The 1.23-acre property features stone steps and patios with a fire pit, lush professionally designed gardens amidst natural landscape, and stairs to the beach, which is terraced for dining, relaxing, and playing!

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puget Sound#Private Beach#Coastal Retreat#Wa#Bedrooms#Geek Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy