Picturesque Puget Sound and Olympic Mountain Range views welcome you to this serene, coastal retreat with a 100-foot private beach. Watch bald eagles soaring above, listen to the marine life, or take a quick stroll to the Gazzam Lake Nature Preserve. Truly breathtaking in any season, this waterfront home is an oasis, with incredible western exposure and sunsets. Meticulously renovated in 2015, both inside and out, this luxurious yet relaxing 3-story home boasts top-of-the-line finishes, custom cabinetry, and striking details on every level. The 1.23-acre property features stone steps and patios with a fire pit, lush professionally designed gardens amidst natural landscape, and stairs to the beach, which is terraced for dining, relaxing, and playing!